Kenya's Deadly Protests: A National Crisis Unfolds

The death toll from Kenya’s anti-government protests has risen to 31, with 107 injured and over 500 arrested. Protesters are demanding President William Ruto's resignation amid corruption allegations and rising living costs. The unrest coincided with the 35th anniversary of the Saba Saba pro-democracy protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The human rights commission in Kenya has reported a surge in deaths to 31 following nationwide anti-government protests over the weekend. This represents the highest death toll since these demonstrations started earlier this year.

On Monday, demonstrators took to the streets, protesting against police brutality, governance issues, and calling for President William Ruto's resignation amid corruption accusations and economic hardships. The UN's Volker Türk urged the government to address the root causes of the protests.

Monday's demonstrations aligned with the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba, when Kenyans first demanded multi-party democracy in 1990. The unrest adds pressure on Ruto, as it revealed escalating tensions fueled by high living costs and political discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

