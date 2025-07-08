Kenya's Deadly Protests: A National Crisis Unfolds

The human rights commission in Kenya has reported a surge in deaths to 31 following nationwide anti-government protests over the weekend. This represents the highest death toll since these demonstrations started earlier this year.

On Monday, demonstrators took to the streets, protesting against police brutality, governance issues, and calling for President William Ruto's resignation amid corruption accusations and economic hardships. The UN's Volker Türk urged the government to address the root causes of the protests.

Monday's demonstrations aligned with the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba, when Kenyans first demanded multi-party democracy in 1990. The unrest adds pressure on Ruto, as it revealed escalating tensions fueled by high living costs and political discontent.

