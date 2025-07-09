Trade Tensions: Copper Tariffs Stir Chile-U.S. Relations

Chile, the world's leading copper producer, has stated that it has not yet received any formal communication from international counterparts about the enforcement of copper tariffs. This came in a statement from the country's foreign ministry.

Earlier in the day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a substantial 50% tariff on imported copper, extending his aggressive global trade strategy.

This development is likely to heighten trade tensions between nations, as Chile seeks clarity and communication amidst significant economic implications.