Trump Calls for Increased South Korean Defense Payments, Stirs Economic Debate
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized South Korea for not paying enough for military protection. He claimed South Korea should cover more costs for U.S. troops stationed there, suggesting a $10 billion annual contribution. This remark follows his plan to impose a tariff on South Korean imports.
U.S. President Donald Trump intensified discussions over defense costs on Tuesday, urging South Korea to shoulder more financial responsibility for its military protection. He pointed to the economic burden on the U.S. while noting the benefits received by countries hosting American troops.
Trump claimed that, during his administration, he compelled South Korea to agree to higher payments for U.S. troop presence, a deal later nullified by his successor, Joe Biden. The former president suggested South Korea should contribute $10 billion annually, framing the issue within broader trade negotiations.
Approximately 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea, a strategic ally relying on the U.S. for defense against regional threats. The current agreement, solidified under the Biden administration, stipulates an 8.3% increase in South Korea's financial contribution for U.S. forces. Despite Trump's assertions, the Pentagon dismissed rumors of significant troop withdrawal from the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Expedited Free Trade Negotiations: A Glimpse into Future Export Growth
Putin Acknowledges Economic Impact of Defense Spending
Canada Drops Digital Services Tax to Ease U.S. Trade Negotiations
High Stakes Hustle: Trump's Deadline Pressures Global Trade Negotiations
Jaishankar Expresses Optimism in US-India Trade Negotiations