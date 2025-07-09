Trump Calls for Increased South Korean Defense Payments, Stirs Economic Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified discussions over defense costs on Tuesday, urging South Korea to shoulder more financial responsibility for its military protection. He pointed to the economic burden on the U.S. while noting the benefits received by countries hosting American troops.

Trump claimed that, during his administration, he compelled South Korea to agree to higher payments for U.S. troop presence, a deal later nullified by his successor, Joe Biden. The former president suggested South Korea should contribute $10 billion annually, framing the issue within broader trade negotiations.

Approximately 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea, a strategic ally relying on the U.S. for defense against regional threats. The current agreement, solidified under the Biden administration, stipulates an 8.3% increase in South Korea's financial contribution for U.S. forces. Despite Trump's assertions, the Pentagon dismissed rumors of significant troop withdrawal from the region.

