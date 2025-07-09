Left Menu

Tunisian Court Sentences Opposition Figures, Fuelling Authoritarianism Concerns

A Tunisian court has sentenced high-profile politicians, including opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, on charges of conspiring against the state. Critics claim the judiciary is being used by President Kais Saied to consolidate authoritarian rule. Human rights groups argue Tunisia is becoming increasingly repressive under Saied's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:03 IST
Tunisian Court Sentences Opposition Figures, Fuelling Authoritarianism Concerns

A Tunisian court on Tuesday issued prison sentences ranging from 12 to 35 years for several prominent politicians, including Rached Ghannouchi, highlighting ongoing concerns over President Kais Saied's governance. The court's decision, according to critics, demonstrates how the president is allegedly using the judiciary system to solidify his authoritarian rule.

Rached Ghannouchi, the 84-year-old leader of the Islamist Ennahda party and former speaker of the dissolved parliament, received a 14-year sentence. Ghannouchi has been detained since 2023, having accumulated a total of 27 years from separate legal proceedings in recent months. Nadia Akacha, ex-chief of staff to Saied, was handed a 35-year sentence, according to local radio reports. Both Ghannouchi and Akacha have been accused of conspiring against the state in this high-profile mass trial.

Critics and human rights groups accuse President Saied of transforming Tunisia into a de facto repressive state by leveraging the judiciary and law enforcement against opponents. Since dissolving parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council in 2021, Saied's administration has detained many opposition figures and extended prison terms. The president, facing allegations of initiating a coup to undermine Tunisia's young democracy, denies such claims, asserting that his actions are legal and intended to eradicate hidden corruption.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025