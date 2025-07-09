Tunisian Court Sentences Opposition Figures, Fuelling Authoritarianism Concerns

A Tunisian court on Tuesday issued prison sentences ranging from 12 to 35 years for several prominent politicians, including Rached Ghannouchi, highlighting ongoing concerns over President Kais Saied's governance. The court's decision, according to critics, demonstrates how the president is allegedly using the judiciary system to solidify his authoritarian rule.

Rached Ghannouchi, the 84-year-old leader of the Islamist Ennahda party and former speaker of the dissolved parliament, received a 14-year sentence. Ghannouchi has been detained since 2023, having accumulated a total of 27 years from separate legal proceedings in recent months. Nadia Akacha, ex-chief of staff to Saied, was handed a 35-year sentence, according to local radio reports. Both Ghannouchi and Akacha have been accused of conspiring against the state in this high-profile mass trial.

Critics and human rights groups accuse President Saied of transforming Tunisia into a de facto repressive state by leveraging the judiciary and law enforcement against opponents. Since dissolving parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council in 2021, Saied's administration has detained many opposition figures and extended prison terms. The president, facing allegations of initiating a coup to undermine Tunisia's young democracy, denies such claims, asserting that his actions are legal and intended to eradicate hidden corruption.