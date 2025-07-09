Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Saudi Crown Prince Hosts Iranian Official

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, marking the first visit by an Iranian official to Saudi Arabia since Iran's air conflict with Israel. The discussions focused on regional relations and developments, fostering dialogue between these pivotal Middle Eastern nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Jeddah on Tuesday, marking a historic first since the recent conflicts in the region.

The talks, which took place at a crucial time for Middle Eastern geopolitics, covered bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, according to the Saudi state news agency, SPA. The discussions are seen as a promising step toward nurturing dialogue between these two influential nations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, confirmed that Araqchi engaged in 'fruitful' discussions with key Saudi leaders, including Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman. This visit follows a 12-day air war between Iran and Israel, highlighting the importance of peace and stability in the region.

