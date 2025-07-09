Macron and the 'Entente Amicale': A New Era for French-British Relations

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Britain, marking a pivotal moment in French-British relations post-Brexit. Addressing both houses of the British parliament, Macron emphasized the importance of unity between the two nations in countering global threats and reducing reliance on the US and China.

Macron's visit, the first by a European leader since Brexit, was a diplomatic signal of renewed collaboration. The French President outlined various sectors for partnership, ranging from defense and immigration to climate and trade, in a speech that echoed a new 'entente amicale' following the historic 'entente cordiale.'

During an opulent state banquet at Windsor Castle, King Charles welcomed this new era of friendship. Strategic initiatives included EDF's significant investment in UK nuclear energy and cultural exchanges such as the loan of the Bayeux Tapestry. The diplomatic shift also opened discussions on a new approach to handling asylum seekers, amid rising tensions over illegal Channel crossings.

