Left Menu

Macron and the 'Entente Amicale': A New Era for French-British Relations

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the British parliament, advocating for closer ties between France and the UK post-Brexit to tackle shared challenges. The visit marked enhanced relations symbolized by a prospective 'entente amicale.' Key collaborations include trade, defense, and cultural exchanges, alongside addressing asylum and energy issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 02:54 IST
Macron and the 'Entente Amicale': A New Era for French-British Relations
Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Britain, marking a pivotal moment in French-British relations post-Brexit. Addressing both houses of the British parliament, Macron emphasized the importance of unity between the two nations in countering global threats and reducing reliance on the US and China.

Macron's visit, the first by a European leader since Brexit, was a diplomatic signal of renewed collaboration. The French President outlined various sectors for partnership, ranging from defense and immigration to climate and trade, in a speech that echoed a new 'entente amicale' following the historic 'entente cordiale.'

During an opulent state banquet at Windsor Castle, King Charles welcomed this new era of friendship. Strategic initiatives included EDF's significant investment in UK nuclear energy and cultural exchanges such as the loan of the Bayeux Tapestry. The diplomatic shift also opened discussions on a new approach to handling asylum seekers, amid rising tensions over illegal Channel crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025