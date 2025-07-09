Supreme Court Greenlights Trump’s Bureaucracy Overhaul
The U.S. Supreme Court has confirmed the Trump administration's authority to pursue mass layoffs aimed at downsizing federal agencies. Trump’s executive branch consolidation efforts, led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, face criticism from unions amid potential disruptions to vital public services.
The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the path for the Trump administration's plans to implement vast government job cuts across numerous federal agencies. This decision, which supports Trump's agenda to consolidate executive power, could lead to extensive layoffs, significantly reshaping the federal bureaucracy.
In an unsigned order, the court upheld the legality of Trump's executive actions to formulate agency layoff plans, reinforcing several of Trump's hardline policy pursuits. Although specific layoffs could still face legal challenges, the court's decision is seen as a setback for unions and local governments opposing the mass layoffs which threaten essential services.
White House spokesperson Harrison Fields hailed the decision as a victory for federal efficiency. Meanwhile, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, critiquing what she termed the court's eagerness to endorse Trump's controversial actions.
