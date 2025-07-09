Rishi Sunak's Next Move: From Politics to Finance

Rishi Sunak, former UK Prime Minister, is taking on a significant role in finance as he joins Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser. This marks his first major position since resigning as Conservative party leader following the last general election loss to Labour.

As part of a strategic financial move, Brookfield Asset Management is poised to own over 20% of Sizewell C, a major UK nuclear project, thus surpassing EDF's stake. The decision reflects Brookfield's growing influence as it finalizes terms with the UK government.

In diplomatic developments, French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Britain to move past Brexit, advocating collaboration on shared challenges such as migration and defense. Meanwhile, UK Statistics Authority chair Robert Chote announced his resignation amidst criticism over management failures affecting economic data accuracy.