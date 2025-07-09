Left Menu

EU and US Edge Towards Trade Deal with Higher Tariffs

Negotiations between the European Union and U.S. President Donald Trump are nearing a trade agreement that imposes higher reciprocal tariffs than those with the UK. The EU is prepared to finalize a temporary framework to set Trump's tariffs at 10%, the Financial Times reports.

Negotiators from the European Union and the United States are on the brink of finalizing a trade deal under the guidance of U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by the Financial Times.

The agreement, which is expected to impose higher tariffs than those established with the UK, signals a shift in trade dynamics between the two economic powerhouses.

The proposed temporary framework suggests setting Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs at 10% while negotiations continue. Reuters, however, has not confirmed this report at present.

