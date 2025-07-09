Left Menu

BJP MP Dismisses Impact of Bharat Bandh on Commercial Markets

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal states that the Bharat Bandh has not impacted commercial markets, which are operating normally. The strike, called by central trade unions, protests government policies. Trade unions argue these policies undermine workers' rights and have organized a national strike involving multiple sectors to oppose the government's reforms.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the Bharat Bandh called by a coalition of 10 central trade unions, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal asserted Wednesday that commercial markets across India remain unaffected, functioning at their usual pace. Khandelwal emphasized that traders are continuing their regular business activities, rejecting the call for shutdown.

Khandelwal accused the protesting unions of advocating for disruptive strikes that do not align with the interests of economic progress. He highlighted that the trading community is united in its commitment to national progress and opposes such shutdowns. Meanwhile, several sectors, including state-run transport and public sector units, are likely to see disruption due to the bandh.

Trade unions claim the central government's reforms threaten workers' rights, with CITU General Secretary Tapan Kumar Sen highlighting the union's demand to repeal contentious labor reforms. The ongoing strike is a stand against these policies, with participation from major unions like Congress (INTUC), AITUC, and others, who argue the moves undermine the country's democratic structure.

