Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Election Rigging: Bihar Protests Erupt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged electoral rigging in favor of the BJP, accusing the NDA government of plans to replicate the Maharashtra tactics in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Speaking at a protest march in Patna, Gandhi criticized the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, describing it as an attempt to manipulate future elections. He warned against depriving citizens of their rights to vote, highlighting that anomalies in Maharashtra's electoral rolls favored the BJP.

Gandhi, joined by opposition leaders, claimed that the Election Commission, influenced by BJP-nominated members, was acting against democratic principles. The protests coincided with a statewide bandh against new labor codes and alleged voter roll discrepancies, sparking widespread disruptions across Bihar.

