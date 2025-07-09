Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Election Rigging: Bihar Protests Erupt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of rigging elections in Maharashtra to favor them and alleges the same tactic is planned for the upcoming Bihar polls. During a protest in Patna, he condemned the revision of electoral rolls, claiming it aims to manipulate voter rights.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged electoral rigging in favor of the BJP, accusing the NDA government of plans to replicate the Maharashtra tactics in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Speaking at a protest march in Patna, Gandhi criticized the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, describing it as an attempt to manipulate future elections. He warned against depriving citizens of their rights to vote, highlighting that anomalies in Maharashtra's electoral rolls favored the BJP.
Gandhi, joined by opposition leaders, claimed that the Election Commission, influenced by BJP-nominated members, was acting against democratic principles. The protests coincided with a statewide bandh against new labor codes and alleged voter roll discrepancies, sparking widespread disruptions across Bihar.
