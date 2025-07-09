Dollar Soars Amid Trump's Tariff Announcements

The dollar surged to a two-week peak against the yen, catalyzed by U.S. President Donald Trump's imminent trade proclamations following a 25% tariff imposition on Japan and other partners. President Trump hinted at further announcements affecting 'a minimum of 7 countries' without revealing specific details.

While the dollar index remains down more than 6% since Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff unveilings in April, it showed resilience against policy uncertainty. Expert analysts suggest this unpredictability hesitates markets from taking definitive positions.

In Japan, currency and bond yields are under pressure from stalled negotiations and looming elections. Meanwhile, the euro holds steady as markets assess potential tariff waivers from the U.S., with rate adjustments anticipated from both the Fed and ECB.

