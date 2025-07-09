Left Menu

Dollar Soars Amid Trump's Tariff Announcements

The U.S. dollar climbs as President Trump's announcement of new trade tariffs impacts global markets. Tensions with Japan rise, bearing implications for currency and trade dynamics. Upcoming Japanese elections add to market volatility, while the Euro stays flat amid expectations of interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve and ECB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:33 IST
The dollar surged to a two-week peak against the yen, catalyzed by U.S. President Donald Trump's imminent trade proclamations following a 25% tariff imposition on Japan and other partners. President Trump hinted at further announcements affecting 'a minimum of 7 countries' without revealing specific details.

While the dollar index remains down more than 6% since Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff unveilings in April, it showed resilience against policy uncertainty. Expert analysts suggest this unpredictability hesitates markets from taking definitive positions.

In Japan, currency and bond yields are under pressure from stalled negotiations and looming elections. Meanwhile, the euro holds steady as markets assess potential tariff waivers from the U.S., with rate adjustments anticipated from both the Fed and ECB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

