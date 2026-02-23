Rajaji Bust Unveiled at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Replacing Lutyens

In a significant symbolic moment at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, today unveiled the bust of C. Rajagopalachari during the ‘Rajaji Utsav’, replacing the earlier bust of British architect Edwin Lutyens. The ceremony was attended by the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, along with distinguished guests.

The unveiling marks a notable step in India’s ongoing effort to move beyond colonial-era symbols and reaffirm its civilisational and national identity.

Shedding the Colonial Imprint

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President described the installation of Rajaji’s bust as part of a broader and continuous transformation aimed at freeing India from the legacy of colonial influence.

He emphasised that India’s departure from colonial-era frameworks is not a single event but an evolving process across governance, law, education, culture and national consciousness.

“At the heart of these reforms is the call for freedom from the colonial mindset,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Gulami ki Mansikta se Mukti.”

From Symbols to Structural Reforms

The Vice-President outlined a series of initiatives reflecting this shift, including:

Transformation of Raj Bhavans into Lok Bhavans

Repositioning of the Prime Minister’s Office as a Sewa Teerth

Renaming of the Central Secretariat as Kartavya Bhavan

Replacement of colonial-era criminal laws with new legislation

Installation of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue near India Gate

Construction of the National War Memorial

“These changes are not merely symbolic; they reflect the Government’s spirit of Sewa Bhavna,” he said, underscoring the intent behind institutional and cultural reforms.

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Cultural Reorientation

The Vice-President also highlighted key initiatives undertaken under President Smt. Droupadi Murmu’s leadership to reshape Rashtrapati Bhavan’s public and cultural identity:

Opening the Mughal Gardens to the public as Amrit Udyan

Renaming Durbar Hall as Ganatantra Mandap

Replacing photographs of British ADCs with those of Param Vir Chakra awardees

Establishing ‘Granth Kutir’, a dedicated library promoting Indian classical languages

He observed that such steps would help erase the colonial imprint from public consciousness and strengthen India’s civilisational confidence.

Honouring Rajaji’s Legacy

Describing the Rajaji Utsav as a rightful tribute, the Vice-President praised C. Rajagopalachari—popularly known as Rajaji—as one of India’s most distinguished statesmen.

Rajaji served as a lawyer, freedom fighter, administrator, writer and political thinker, and was the last Governor-General of India. He was known for his sharp intellect, moral clarity and independent political thought.

Highlighting Rajaji’s economic philosophy, the Vice-President noted that he consistently advocated economic freedom and believed that India’s policy framework should remain liberal and independent.

Inspiring Future Generations

Concluding his address, Shri Radhakrishnan expressed hope that Rajaji’s life and ideals would continue to inspire citizens to elevate their character with responsibility, strengthen their convictions as their roles expand, and place national interest above personal considerations.

The unveiling of Rajaji’s bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan stands as both a tribute to a towering freedom-era leader and a reaffirmation of India’s continuing journey toward reclaiming its historical narrative and institutional identity.