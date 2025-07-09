Erdogan Vows to Complete PKK Disarmament
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has committed to preventing any attempts to undermine the disarmament process of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). He emphasized Turkey's resolve to dismantle terrorist threats and anticipates positive developments soon in this ongoing initiative.
President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Wednesday that Turkey would obstruct any efforts to sabotage the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). He expressed optimism for a swift conclusion to this disarmament process.
Addressing members of the ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan asserted that Turkey was breaking free from the "bloody shackles" of terrorism. He confidently stated that the "wall of terror" would soon be demolished.
Erdogan assured that positive developments in the disarmament effort are expected in the coming days, bringing hope for a safer future.
