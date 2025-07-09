Left Menu

Taiwan's Han Guang Drills: A Strategic Show of Defense Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan has launched its annual Han Guang military exercises to counter Chinese threats, notably 'gray zone tactics' that fall short of war. The 10-day drills involve new weaponry and aim to defend against potential invasions. China reacted critically and imposed export controls targeting Taiwan’s military-linked firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has initiated its annual military drills, the Han Guang exercises, to deter Chinese threats, particularly tactics that skirt open warfare. These exercises come amid escalating regional tensions and China's harassment, involving a range of new weaponry from tanks to unmanned drones.

The drills address potential actions by China's Coast Guard and militia, including fortifying ports and simulating anti-landing exercises with support from U.S-acquired arms. Taiwan's Defence Ministry seeks public patience during potential disruptions, as China criticized the exercises as divisive and announced export controls on Taiwanese military-linked firms.

China continues its pressure through such measures, aiming to disrupt Taiwan's defense preparations. However, Taiwan maintains a self-reliant defense strategy, avoiding reliance on Chinese parts for its military, despite Beijing's attempts to challenge its military preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

