Taiwan's Han Guang Drills: A Strategic Show of Defense Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan has initiated its annual military drills, the Han Guang exercises, to deter Chinese threats, particularly tactics that skirt open warfare. These exercises come amid escalating regional tensions and China's harassment, involving a range of new weaponry from tanks to unmanned drones.

The drills address potential actions by China's Coast Guard and militia, including fortifying ports and simulating anti-landing exercises with support from U.S-acquired arms. Taiwan's Defence Ministry seeks public patience during potential disruptions, as China criticized the exercises as divisive and announced export controls on Taiwanese military-linked firms.

China continues its pressure through such measures, aiming to disrupt Taiwan's defense preparations. However, Taiwan maintains a self-reliant defense strategy, avoiding reliance on Chinese parts for its military, despite Beijing's attempts to challenge its military preparedness.

