Heated Exchange Erupts: DMK vs. AIADMK Over Temple Funds Misuse Claims

Tensions flared as Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu lambasted AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over allegations of temple fund misuse by the ruling DMK. Babu accused Palaniswami of ignorance, likening the AIADMK-BJP alliance to a 'murky pond' devoid of clarity.

In response to Palaniswami's claims that the DMK-led government misallocated temple donations to fund educational institutions, Babu defended the DMK, describing their alliance as a 'clear river'. Meanwhile, Palaniswami launched a statewide campaign termed 'Let's Protect the People, Let's Save Tamil Nadu', calling for unity among like-minded parties ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Despite political tensions, Palaniswami expressed confidence in his electoral strategy, underscoring AIADMK's willingness to collaborate with any party opposing the DMK. Notably, he kept the door open for alliances, rejecting actor Vijay's assertions of independence. Palaniswami vowed that AIADMK's campaign, aiming to highlight DMK's flaws, would lead to a historic electoral triumph in 2026.

