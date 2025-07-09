Left Menu

Raids on Le Pen’s Party Intensify Scrutiny over Financial Irregularities

French police raided the National Rally headquarters amid ongoing investigations into campaign finance violations. The raid further challenges the already embattled far-right party, dealing a fresh blow after Marine Le Pen's conviction for embezzlement. The RN is under scrutiny over alleged fraudulent campaign loans from 2020 to 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:34 IST
Raids on Le Pen’s Party Intensify Scrutiny over Financial Irregularities

On Wednesday, French police carried out a raid on the National Rally headquarters amid allegations of campaign finance violations. The action is seen as part of an intensified investigation into the far-right party's financial dealings.

The raid comes after Marine Le Pen's conviction for embezzling EU funds earlier this year, which resulted in her being barred from the 2027 presidential race. The European Court of Human Rights recently declined her request to intervene and suspend her five-year ban from running for office.

In response to the raid, RN president Jordan Bardella criticized the operation as part of a 'new harassment campaign' against the party. The prosecutors allege the financial improprieties in question involve fraudulent campaign loans exceeding legal limits between 2020 and 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025