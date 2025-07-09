Raids on Le Pen’s Party Intensify Scrutiny over Financial Irregularities

On Wednesday, French police carried out a raid on the National Rally headquarters amid allegations of campaign finance violations. The action is seen as part of an intensified investigation into the far-right party's financial dealings.

The raid comes after Marine Le Pen's conviction for embezzling EU funds earlier this year, which resulted in her being barred from the 2027 presidential race. The European Court of Human Rights recently declined her request to intervene and suspend her five-year ban from running for office.

In response to the raid, RN president Jordan Bardella criticized the operation as part of a 'new harassment campaign' against the party. The prosecutors allege the financial improprieties in question involve fraudulent campaign loans exceeding legal limits between 2020 and 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)