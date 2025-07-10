When Diplomacy Speaks: A President's Linguistic Lesson
President Donald Trump met with African leaders at the White House, including Liberian President Joseph Boakai. Boakai, speaking English, a language official in Liberia, lauded the U.S. and advocated for American investment in Liberia. Trump's admiration for Boakai's English highlighted the unique historical ties between Liberia and the U.S.
- Country:
- United States
During a recent meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump engaged with a group of African leaders, including Liberian President Joseph Boakai. As Boakai addressed the group in English, the official language of Liberia, Trump expressed admiration for his eloquence.
Boakai used the opportunity to emphasize Liberia's longstanding relationship with the United States and advocated for increased U.S. investment in the country. He praised Trump's policies, reaffirming Liberia's alignment with the goal of making America great.
The exchange underscored Liberia's unique historical connection to the United States, founded as a colony for free Black Americans in 1822. The interaction highlighted the enduring ties and mutual respect between the two nations.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-FCC chief had no discussions with White House on Trump Mobile phone
FCC Chair on Trump Mobile: No White House Talks
India Affirms US Partnership Amidst Pakistan Army Chief's White House Visit
Trump Welcomes Former Gaza Hostage: A Reunification at the White House
AT&T In Talks with the White House Amid Situation