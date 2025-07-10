When Diplomacy Speaks: A President's Linguistic Lesson

During a recent meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump engaged with a group of African leaders, including Liberian President Joseph Boakai. As Boakai addressed the group in English, the official language of Liberia, Trump expressed admiration for his eloquence.

Boakai used the opportunity to emphasize Liberia's longstanding relationship with the United States and advocated for increased U.S. investment in the country. He praised Trump's policies, reaffirming Liberia's alignment with the goal of making America great.

The exchange underscored Liberia's unique historical connection to the United States, founded as a colony for free Black Americans in 1822. The interaction highlighted the enduring ties and mutual respect between the two nations.