Mikhail Bogdanov Steps Down: Veteran Diplomat Ends Illustrious Career

Veteran Russian diplomat Mikhail Bogdanov has stepped down from his roles as Deputy Foreign Minister and special representative to the Middle East and Africa at his own request, marking the end of a distinguished career. Bogdanov's career spanned numerous key diplomatic roles in Israel and Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 02:21 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has resigned from his position, marking the end of a significant chapter in Russian diplomacy. The 74-year-old, who also held the title of special representative to the Middle East and Africa for the Kremlin, requested his release for personal reasons, according to the TASS news agency.

Having started his diplomatic journey in the Soviet era after graduating from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1974, Bogdanov's career saw him serve as Russia's ambassador to Israel from 1997 to 2002 and to Egypt from 2005 to 2011. His tenure under President Putin from 2012 involved crucial roles addressing Middle Eastern and African relations.

Bogdanov's departure was formalized through a presidential decree. Known for his expertise and lengthy service in the field, Bogdanov's absence will mark a notable change in the Kremlin's diplomatic efforts in these regions.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

