Trump Taps Duffy for Temporary NASA Leadership

In a surprising development, President Donald Trump has appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to temporarily lead NASA. The announcement was made on Wednesday, signaling a temporary shift in leadership for the renowned space agency.

This appointment comes at a crucial time when NASA is undergoing significant transitions and is in need of stable leadership. Duffy, who has been serving as the Transportation Secretary, is set to assume his new role immediately.

The White House has yet to provide further details on how long Duffy will hold this position or what subsequent steps will be taken for a permanent appointment. This move underscores the administration's ongoing management strategy during turbulent times.