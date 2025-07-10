Left Menu

Trump Taps Duffy for Temporary NASA Leadership

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his decision to appoint Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim administrator of NASA. This unexpected move highlights the administration's efforts to temporarily steer the space agency amidst ongoing leadership changes.

In a surprising development, President Donald Trump has appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to temporarily lead NASA. The announcement was made on Wednesday, signaling a temporary shift in leadership for the renowned space agency.

This appointment comes at a crucial time when NASA is undergoing significant transitions and is in need of stable leadership. Duffy, who has been serving as the Transportation Secretary, is set to assume his new role immediately.

The White House has yet to provide further details on how long Duffy will hold this position or what subsequent steps will be taken for a permanent appointment. This move underscores the administration's ongoing management strategy during turbulent times.

