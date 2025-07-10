Trump Taps Duffy for Temporary NASA Leadership
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his decision to appoint Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim administrator of NASA. This unexpected move highlights the administration's efforts to temporarily steer the space agency amidst ongoing leadership changes.
The White House has yet to provide further details on how long Duffy will hold this position or what subsequent steps will be taken for a permanent appointment. This move underscores the administration's ongoing management strategy during turbulent times.
