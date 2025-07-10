Kristi Noem Calls for FEMA Restructure Amid Texas Flood Crisis

On Wednesday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reiterated her stance on restructuring the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), even as the agency plays a vital role in responding to catastrophic floods in Texas. Noem criticized FEMA for its inefficiency and called for state and local authorities to take the lead in emergency management.

During a government review council meeting focused on FEMA reforms, Noem, who chairs the council, highlighted the agency's previous failures, remarking that it is often hampered by bureaucracy. She stressed that the federal approach to emergency management has been sluggish, worsening crises instead of alleviating them.

Critics of Noem's proposal argue that efforts to dismantle FEMA under President Trump's administration could further politicize the agency. Meanwhile, Noem's call for reform comes at a time when Texas, grappling with a tragic flood that claimed at least 119 lives, relies heavily on FEMA's assistance. How FEMA might evolve in the future remains a contentious issue in Washington.

