Diplomatic Turbulence: El Salvador and Mexico Navigate Drug Trafficking Claims

El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, has taken diplomatic action by recalling the nation's ambassador from Mexico. This occurred after Mexico's Security Minister, Omar Garcia Harfuch, alleged that a drug trafficking plane originated from El Salvador.

Bukele, who communicated via social media platform X, urged the Mexican government to address and amend the statements made. He firmly denied the claims, emphasizing the need for a diplomatic response to clarify the issue.

In a morning press conference, Garcia Harfuch stated that the plane linked to drug traffickers had been apprehended in Colima, Mexico, and it allegedly departed from El Salvador, prompting Bukele's prompt reaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)