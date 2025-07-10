Diplomatic Turbulence: El Salvador Recalls Ambassador Over Drug Plane Claims

In a significant diplomatic move, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has recalled his country's ambassador to Mexico. This action comes after allegations made by Mexico's security minister that a drug trafficking plane had originated from El Salvador, claims that Bukele has strongly refuted.

President Bukele took to social media platform X to demand a clarification and retraction from Mexico regarding the accusations. A map provided by Bukele indicated that the plane's flight path remained over the Pacific Ocean, skirting Salvadoran territory entirely, before it was intercepted in Colima, Mexico.

Despite the diplomatic tensions, Mexican officials confirmed the arrest of three Mexicans on board the plane, uncovering 427 kilograms of cocaine during the operation. Bukele stressed El Salvador's commitment to combating drug trafficking and rejected any implication of involvement in the incident.

