Congress Criticizes Modi's Absence Before Monsoon Session

Upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from a five-nation tour, the Congress party sharply criticized him for focusing on international engagements while ignoring crucial domestic issues. They pointed out pressing matters such as the delay in visiting Manipur and addressing infrastructure failures in his home state of Gujarat.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called on the Prime Minister to take immediate action on these local issues and to chair an all-party meeting to set the agenda for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on July 21. The need for GST reform and boosting private investment were also highlighted.

The party's remarks come in the wake of a tragic incident in Gujarat, where at least 13 people died after a bridge collapse. The Congress also noted the lack of justice for Pahalgam terror incidents and urged Modi to focus on these pressing national challenges.

