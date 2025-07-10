Karnataka's Political Drama: Overseeing the Future

In the midst of swirling rumors surrounding potential leadership shifts in Karnataka, Home Minister G Parameshwara has spoken candidly to the media, though with notable restraint. He confirmed that the party's high command is keeping a watchful eye on developments and intends to act decisively when required.

Parameshwara emphasized that despite the political 'drama', the state administration under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains unaffected and is operating effectively. He expressed a desire not to contribute to the ongoing tension by refraining from speculative comments.

The former KPCC president reassured that the ultimate decision regarding any leadership change rests with the party president and the high command, who are well aware of their responsibilities in ensuring stable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)