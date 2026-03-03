Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Commitment to Health Aid Amongst the Masses at Gorakhnath Temple

During a recent Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with around 150 attendees, reinforcing his commitment to financial aid for those requiring medical treatment. The Chief Minister urged attendees to seek care at quality hospitals with assurance of governmental financial assistance.

He reassured the public of their access to necessary aid through the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, while maintaining a hands-on approach by listening to the issues directly from concerned citizens. Amidst addressing grievances, Adityanath emphasized the need for prompt and sensitive handling of public concerns, advocating stern legal measures against malpractices like land grabbing.

Highlighting one case, Adityanath addressed a person struggling with kidney treatment costs, inquiring about their Ayushman card, and ensured support. This outreach is a manifestation of the Sate's policy amending financial inaccessibility to medical treatment as voiced by several attendees during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)