Left Menu

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Commitment to Health Aid Amongst the Masses at Gorakhnath Temple

During a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with citizens to assure them of financial aid for medical treatments despite financial constraints. He emphasized expediting medical estimates and legal action for grievances while guaranteeing government support from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:11 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Commitment to Health Aid Amongst the Masses at Gorakhnath Temple
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with around 150 attendees, reinforcing his commitment to financial aid for those requiring medical treatment. The Chief Minister urged attendees to seek care at quality hospitals with assurance of governmental financial assistance.

He reassured the public of their access to necessary aid through the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, while maintaining a hands-on approach by listening to the issues directly from concerned citizens. Amidst addressing grievances, Adityanath emphasized the need for prompt and sensitive handling of public concerns, advocating stern legal measures against malpractices like land grabbing.

Highlighting one case, Adityanath addressed a person struggling with kidney treatment costs, inquiring about their Ayushman card, and ensured support. This outreach is a manifestation of the Sate's policy amending financial inaccessibility to medical treatment as voiced by several attendees during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.

This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and...

 Global
2
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

 Global
3
Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

 India
4
Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026