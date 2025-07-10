Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Indicted in Crimes Against Humanity Case

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been formally indicted in a crimes against humanity case by the International Crimes Tribunal. The charges relate to efforts to suppress student protests in 2022. Her co-accused, Asaduzzaman Khan and Abdullah Al Mamun, will also face trial.

Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been formally charged by the International Crimes Tribunal in a high-profile crimes against humanity case. This development was reported by multiple media outlets.

The tribunal has accused Hasina, along with former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and previous Inspector General of Police Abdullah Al Mamun, of attempting to suppress student protests held in July and August last year. Among the accused, Mamun has pleaded guilty and sought to become a state witness, as per reports from bdnews24. Notably, Mamun is the only one currently detained and the trial for Hasina and Khan will proceed in absentia.

Following the toppling of her Awami League government, Hasina left for India on August 5 last year, just days after the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

