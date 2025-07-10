Russia Braces for More U.S. Sanctions Amid Contradictions
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov addressed the inconsistencies in U.S. statements and policies under Trump's administration. He emphasized Russia's ability to withstand additional potential sanctions and downplayed the impact of hypothetical U.S. tariffs on Russian oil and commodities.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized the Trump administration's inconsistent statements and pledged Russia's resilience against potential new sanctions from Washington, as reported by Russian news agencies.
President Donald Trump announced consideration of further sanctions on Moscow, posing a fresh challenge for the Kremlin.
Ryabkov, speaking to the TASS news agency, also noted that the rumored 500% U.S. tariffs on buyers of Russian oil and commodities would require scrutiny but were unlikely to significantly alter Russia's economic landscape.
