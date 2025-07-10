A Journey of Identity: Aatish Taseer's Exile and Self-Discovery
In 2019, author Aatish Taseer faced the revocation of his Overseas Citizenship of India following a critical article about Prime Minister Modi. This personal loss highlighted tensions between his identity and nationalistic politics. His new book explores themes of belonging and syncretism through global travels.
Aatish Taseer, a renowned British-born Indian writer, confronted the loss of his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) in 2019. This occurred shortly after he published a critical TIME magazine cover story on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian government justified the citizenship revocation by citing Taseer's Pakistani heritage, which, under Indian law, disqualifies individuals from obtaining OCI. The decision left Taseer feeling alienated from the country he once considered home.
Exile, however, also brought a surprising sense of liberation. Taseer embarked on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance, exploring parts of his identity he previously felt the need to suppress. In his memoir, "A Return to Self: Excursions in Exile," Taseer delves into his personal quest for wholeness against the backdrop of rising nationalism in India and the United States.
The book also examines the broader themes of syncretism and the fabricated notions of belonging. Through travels across various countries, Taseer reflects on the cultural encounters and hybrid identities that have enriched civilizations throughout history. As nations worldwide grapple with nationalistic fervor, Taseer emphasizes the importance of embracing diversity and rejecting exclusionary ideologies.
