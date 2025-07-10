Ursula von der Leyen Overcomes No Confidence Vote Amid EU Turmoil

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faced but survived a vote of no confidence after a contentious session on Thursday, as a substantial majority of European Union lawmakers voted against the censure motion.

The motion raised several allegations, such as private communications with Pfizer's CEO during the COVID-19 pandemic and meddling in elections in Germany and Romania. Despite the numerous accusations, the vote concluded with 360 against versus 175 in favor, alongside 18 abstentions, during the European Parliament session in Strasbourg, France.

Von der Leyen, however, was not present for the vote. Critics, including those from the Greens and the Socialists and Democrats groups, lambasted the European People's Party—of which von der Leyen is a part—for potentially forming alliances with the far-right to advance their agendas, further shifting the EU Parliament's political leanings to the right.