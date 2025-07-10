Left Menu

Malaysia Invites Trump to ASEAN Summit

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has officially invited U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the upcoming ASEAN Summit in October, held in Malaysia. The meeting, which encompasses the East Asia Summit, focuses on regional cooperation and will see participation from ASEAN member countries.

Malaysia's Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, announced on Thursday that he has officially invited U.S. President Donald Trump to attend a pivotal regional summit in October.

The invitation is for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, an influential conference that includes the East Asia Summit, which Malaysia, as the current ASEAN chair, will host.

The ASEAN Summit is a crucial platform for regional cooperation among its member countries, and Anwar's invitation aims to enhance diplomatic relations by including the U.S. President in the discussions.

