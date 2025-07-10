Left Menu

Diplomatic Thaw: New Ideas Emerge in US-Russia Ukraine Peace Talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged new ideas for Ukraine peace talks during a meeting in Malaysia. While no guarantees were made, the meeting aimed to chart a way forward amidst escalated conflict. Both nations continue to navigate complex geopolitical and trade issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:56 IST
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a tentative diplomatic breakthrough in Ukraine peace talks, following discussions with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia. Rubio, however, emphasized that this novel approach might not guarantee peace but marks a significant step towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Rubio expressed President Trump's frustration over Russia's lack of flexibility in peace negotiations. The meeting occurred against a backdrop of renewed US defensive weapon supplies to Ukraine and mounting air assaults by Russia. Additionally, looming tariffs threaten to complicate US diplomatic efforts with Southeast Asian nations.

The talks in Kuala Lumpur happened during the ASEAN Regional Forum, involving key global players, as the US seeks to prioritize maritime security and combat transnational crime in the South China Sea, despite tensions over impending tariffs on many ASEAN countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

