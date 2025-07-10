Left Menu

Controversy Over Martyrs' Day: National Conference Seeks Permission to Honor 1931 Victims

The National Conference is seeking permission from the Srinagar district magistrate to honor those killed in 1931 by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh. Since the 2019 reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir, requests to commemorate the day have been repeatedly denied. The party emphasizes its peaceful and democratic intentions.

Updated: 10-07-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:30 IST
In a bid to honor those who lost their lives in 1931 at the hands of Maharaja Hari Singh's forces, the National Conference has sought official permission from the district magistrate of Srinagar. The move comes as the party aims to uphold its tradition of observing 'Martyrs' Day' on July 13.

National Conference's general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, in a communication to the Srinagar DM, stated the party's intent to visit the 'martyrs'' graveyard at Naqshband Sahib. 'It is requested to kindly confirm the proposed timing...the party will follow the timing as allotted,' Sagar wrote.

The National Conference spokesperson expressed hope that their request would be approved. The day, once a public holiday, was removed following the 2019 reorganization of the state into Union territories. Meanwhile, the administration has since declared September 23, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, as a public holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

