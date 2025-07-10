Controversy Over Martyrs' Day: National Conference Seeks Permission to Honor 1931 Victims

In a bid to honor those who lost their lives in 1931 at the hands of Maharaja Hari Singh's forces, the National Conference has sought official permission from the district magistrate of Srinagar. The move comes as the party aims to uphold its tradition of observing 'Martyrs' Day' on July 13.

National Conference's general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, in a communication to the Srinagar DM, stated the party's intent to visit the 'martyrs'' graveyard at Naqshband Sahib. 'It is requested to kindly confirm the proposed timing...the party will follow the timing as allotted,' Sagar wrote.

The National Conference spokesperson expressed hope that their request would be approved. The day, once a public holiday, was removed following the 2019 reorganization of the state into Union territories. Meanwhile, the administration has since declared September 23, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, as a public holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)