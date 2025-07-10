BRICS Stands Firm: Refuting Anti-American Claims

In a recent statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov addressed allegations about the nature of the BRICS alliance. He firmly stated that BRICS is not an anti-American entity, dismissing claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, President Trump labeled BRICS as "anti-American" and warned of imposing additional 10% tariffs on the member countries. This threat was met with a strong rebuttal from Ryabkov in Moscow, where he clarified that no anti-American intentions exist within BRICS' objectives.

Ryabkov urged against the use of threats and manipulation in diplomatic communications. He asserted that such language is inappropriate and fails to align with the values of the BRICS partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)