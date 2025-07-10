Left Menu

BRICS Stands Firm: Refuting Anti-American Claims

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that BRICS is not an anti-American group, refuting U.S. President Donald Trump's claims. Trump had threatened the bloc with tariffs. Ryabkov emphasized that threats and manipulation are inappropriate and do not reflect BRICS' agenda or principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:38 IST
BRICS Stands Firm: Refuting Anti-American Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov addressed allegations about the nature of the BRICS alliance. He firmly stated that BRICS is not an anti-American entity, dismissing claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, President Trump labeled BRICS as "anti-American" and warned of imposing additional 10% tariffs on the member countries. This threat was met with a strong rebuttal from Ryabkov in Moscow, where he clarified that no anti-American intentions exist within BRICS' objectives.

Ryabkov urged against the use of threats and manipulation in diplomatic communications. He asserted that such language is inappropriate and fails to align with the values of the BRICS partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025