High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Defiance Amid US Pressure

Iran firmly pushed back against US President Donald Trump's pressure tactics on Wednesday, calling his statements 'big lies' as significant negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program approach in Geneva.

These discussions emerge amidst the largest US military presence in the Middle East in years, with Trump leveraging military force to secure a deal while suppressing dissent at home.

Iran has warned of repercussions if talks fail, including targeting US military bases across the region, signaling the precarious balance of potential diplomacy or military confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)