Erdogan's Political Crackdown Intensifies: Opposition Leaders Detained on Corruption Charges

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has launched a sweeping crackdown on political opponents, detaining over 500, including 14 elected mayors, in less than a year, according to a Reuters investigation. This move appears to consolidate Erdogan's grip on power, drawing cautious international criticism.

The crackdown, targeting the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has seen major political figures like Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu jailed amidst corruption charges, triggering significant protests and economic repercussions. Critics allege this is an attempt to dismantle democratic opposition, but the government insists it's a legitimate legal process tackling corruption.

The reach of the investigation has grown to cities beyond Istanbul, sparking fears of political motivations and judicial bias. Despite accusations, Erdogan maintains that the judiciary operates independently. The situation underscores ongoing tension between Erdogan's administration and opposition parties as Turkey navigates its political landscape.

