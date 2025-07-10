AI Imposter Crisis: The Challenge of Deepfake Diplomacy

A recent incident involving AI-driven impersonation has raised security concerns in diplomatic circles. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that an individual used artificial intelligence to mimic his voice.

This imposter reached out to multiple foreign ministers and U.S. officials last month, prompting heightened vigilance in official communication channels.

Rubio, speaking in Malaysia, emphasized the necessity of using official channels to prevent such deceptions, underscoring the challenges posed by AI in modern diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)