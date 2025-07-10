Left Menu

AI Imposter Crisis: The Challenge of Deepfake Diplomacy

A person used AI to impersonate U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, contacting foreign ministers and U.S. officials. Rubio, who cautioned about AI's risks, said he uses official channels to avoid deception. The incident highlights ongoing challenges posed by AI and deepfake technology in diplomatic communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent incident involving AI-driven impersonation has raised security concerns in diplomatic circles. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that an individual used artificial intelligence to mimic his voice.

This imposter reached out to multiple foreign ministers and U.S. officials last month, prompting heightened vigilance in official communication channels.

Rubio, speaking in Malaysia, emphasized the necessity of using official channels to prevent such deceptions, underscoring the challenges posed by AI in modern diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

