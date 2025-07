Global Efforts Intensify Amid Rising Tensions: Aid, Airstrikes, and Diplomacy in Ukraine Conflict

In a dramatic escalation, Russia launched a series of intense airstrikes on Thursday, targeting Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, ahead of a Rome conference where Ukraine secured pledges for billions in aid.

U.S.-Russia talks in Malaysia revealed growing frustrations from the Trump administration, demanding Moscow show flexibility in ending the prolonged conflict.

The relentless attack saw missiles and drones rain down on the Ukrainian capital, intensifying calls for further international support and defense measures against Russian aggression.