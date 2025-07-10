Supreme Court Validates Bihar Electoral Concerns

The Supreme Court's recent ruling on the electoral roll revision in Bihar has found resonance with voters' concerns, according to the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation. The party highlighted that the court acknowledged the constitutional and logistical issues surrounding the Election Commission's exercise.

The court, while allowing the Election Commission to proceed with the revision, emphasized considering Aadhaar, voter-ID, and ration cards for the process. This directive addresses a significant concern of voters, who have expressed dissatisfaction over acknowledgment issues during the initial phase of the special intensive revision (SIR) drive.

The party cautioned about potential disenfranchisement risks, especially for migrant laborers and those lacking access to essential documents. As voters rally against the 'votebandi' drive, the party underscores the necessity to uphold the right to vote amidst fears of biased and arbitrary exclusion from electoral rolls.