Edappadi K Palaniswami's Roadshow Rallying Call: AIADMK's Bold Claim

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, during a roadshow, criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's outreach program as election-oriented. He touted AIADMK's achievements in education and warned people to be wary of the DMK's promises. The roadshow, part of a statewide campaign, drew significant party support.

In a spirited roadshow on Thursday, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of using his public outreach program as a maneuver for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Highlighting the AIADMK's achievements, Palaniswami emphasized the establishment of 11 medical, five agriculture, and four engineering colleges during their regime. Additionally, the provision of polytechnic and law colleges was touted as part of their decade-long governance that aimed to improve citizens' conditions.

Palaniswami's roadshow, which launched his statewide campaign from Mettupalayam on July 7, drew thousands of supporters waving party flags. He cautioned the public to critically assess the ruling DMK's promises, claiming these outreach efforts are superficial.

