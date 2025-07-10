Hungary has taken a diplomatic step by summoning Ukraine's ambassador following reports that a dual citizen died due to injuries sustained during forced mobilisation. However, Ukraine refutes these claims, maintaining that the individual died from a pulmonary embolism.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations have been strained, marked by reciprocal expulsions of diplomats and the cancellation of scheduled meetings focused on minority rights. The recent death has added further tension.

The Hungarian foreign ministry expressed demands for clarification via State Secretary Peter Sztáray. The incident, which surfaced on pro-government websites, remains unverified. Ukraine's Land Forces stand firm in rejecting the allegations of misconduct.