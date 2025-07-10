Income-Tax Notice Stirs Political Controversy in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Minister for Social Justice, Sanjay Shirsat, announced he has been served a notice by the income-tax department regarding his asset growth between the 2019 and 2024 assembly elections. The notice stems from the department's computer-assisted scrutiny selection (CASS) technology.

While Shirsat originally claimed that Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde also received an I-T notice, he later corrected himself, acknowledging he had no concrete information about Shinde's status. Sources confirmed no notice has been issued to Shinde.

The inquiry into Shirsat's financial disclosures was reportedly triggered by a complaint and will be resolved under the department's faceless-assessment scheme once Shirsat submits his response. Shirsat maintains there's no wrongdoing and has requested extra time to reply.

(With inputs from agencies.)