Diplomatic Dispute: MEA Rebukes Punjab CM Mann
The Ministry of External Affairs criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, calling them irresponsible. Mann's comments on Modi's recent tour to Brazil, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia were deemed unwarranted, potentially undermining India's diplomatic relations with friendly nations.
In a recent development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed disapproval over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international visits.
The MEA labeled Mann's remarks as 'irresponsible' and dissociated itself from the statements that risk damaging India's diplomatic ties with countries from the Global South.
Mann criticized Modi's five-nation tour, suggesting the Prime Minister prioritized foreign engagements over domestic concerns, which sparked controversy within diplomatic circles.
