Bihar's Special Voter Roll Revision Ignites Political Debate

In a fresh political controversy, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has rebuked Congress for criticizing the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Meghwal emphasized that such revisions have occurred during previous administrations, suggesting that the opposition's stance was mere political posturing.

The debate unfolded after the Supreme Court authorized the continuation of the SIR, a move challenged by opposition parties concerned about potential voter disenfranchisement due to its tight schedule. The ruling accompanied a recommendation for the inclusion of Aadhaar, ration cards, and voter ID cards as valid identification for the revision process.

The court has set a July 28 hearing to address petitions against the Election Commission's decision, allowing the SIR to progress until then. The top court stressed the need for diverse identification options, suggesting Aadhaar as a solid proof for voter inclusion, thus reinforcing the process's legitimacy amidst the electoral stakes in Bihar.