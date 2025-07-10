Left Menu

Delhi High Court Stays Udaipur Files Film: A Victory for Constitutional Morality

Maulana Arshad Madani applauds the Delhi High Court's decision to halt the screening of Udaipur Files, citing concerns over its potential to incite communal hatred. The court's stay reinforces constitutional values, with final judgment pending on content objection by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind against CBFC certification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:04 IST
Delhi High Court Stays Udaipur Files Film: A Victory for Constitutional Morality
Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial intervention, the Delhi High Court has halted the planned release of the contentious film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'. The film's screening has been paused pending a decision from the Central Government regarding a revision application filed against its certification.

Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, hailed the court's decision, suggesting that allowing the film's release could propagate communal discord. Madani expressed satisfaction, emphasizing the importance of constitutional integrity over unchecked artistic freedom.

The court's interim order follows petitions arguing that the film could jeopardize public order. This case highlights ongoing tensions around media representations in sensitive communal contexts, with the pending judgment pivotal in setting future precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025