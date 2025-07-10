Delhi High Court Stays Udaipur Files Film: A Victory for Constitutional Morality

In a significant judicial intervention, the Delhi High Court has halted the planned release of the contentious film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'. The film's screening has been paused pending a decision from the Central Government regarding a revision application filed against its certification.

Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, hailed the court's decision, suggesting that allowing the film's release could propagate communal discord. Madani expressed satisfaction, emphasizing the importance of constitutional integrity over unchecked artistic freedom.

The court's interim order follows petitions arguing that the film could jeopardize public order. This case highlights ongoing tensions around media representations in sensitive communal contexts, with the pending judgment pivotal in setting future precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)