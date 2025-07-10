Left Menu

Morocco's Foreign Policy: Building Bridges with Palestine and India

Morocco's envoy to India, Mohamed Maliki, emphasized Palestine as central to Morocco's foreign policy, likening its importance to the Sahara issue. Discussing global diplomacy amid the Israel-Gaza conflict, he highlighted historic ties and future collaborations with India. The importance of soft power and bilateral initiatives were also noted.

Morocco's envoy to India, Mohamed Maliki, reiterated that Palestine remains at the core of Morocco's foreign policy. Speaking at the Foreign Correspondents' Club, he noted that while Morocco doesn't extensively publicize its approach, those who need to understand its stance are well aware.

In light of the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, Maliki labeled the situation 'shameful' and urged for a solution. He stressed that resolving the Palestinian issue soon will benefit the world. He also highlighted Morocco's consistent support and compared Palestine's significance to Morocco with that of the Sahara issue.

Maliki underscored the long-standing historical connections between India and Morocco, dating back to ancient travelers like Ibn Battuta and the Silk Route era. He spoke of future collaborations, emphasizing technology and investment, and lauded the impact of Indian cinema in Morocco as a soft power.

