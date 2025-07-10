U.S. Senate Prepares for Clash Over Foreign Aid Cuts

The Republican-led U.S. Senate is bracing for a significant vote next week on President Donald Trump's contentious request to slash $9.4 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting. This potential pivotal vote sets up a showdown with Democrats, potentially complicating forthcoming annual budget discussions.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the Senate's Republican majority leader, indicated that the bill could be taken up as early as Tuesday. Thune mentioned, though non-committal on a precise timeline, that the matter requires prompt attention, hinting at a Tuesday deliberation.

With a deadline of July 18 looming, the Senate must act on the rescissions package, a request to revoke funding previously approved by Congress, to prevent its expiration. In prior years, similar standalone packages have faltered as Congress has been reluctant to cede its constitutional spending powers. In 2018, a similar Trump proposal to cut $15 billion also faced rejection.

Currently, with Republicans holding a slim majority in Congress, Trump's policy initiatives tend to pass with minimal opposition. Recently, a significant legislative package termed the 'Big Beautiful Bill' also passed, raising funding for Trump's domestic agenda despite stirring health insurance concerns.

However, the rescissions package now faces a sterner test in the Senate. Some Republicans are wary of slashing foreign aid programs that combat AIDS, support women's and children's health abroad, and fund rural U.S. broadcasters. Amendments are anticipated to address these issues.

On the democratic front, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has cautioned his party against the potential impacts of these cuts, asserting they could hinder spending bill negotiations essential to funding next year's government and averting a shutdown. Schumer has criticized the proposal, seeing it as a partisan overreach detrimental to bipartisan budget processes.

Unlike appropriations bills requiring 60 Senate votes, this rescissions measure can pass with just 51, enabling Republicans to advance the legislation without needing Democratic backing.