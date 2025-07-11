Starmer and Trump's Diplomatic Tee-Off in Scotland

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump during Trump's planned visit to Scotland, according to sources privy to the arrangement. Although the exact timing is still under deliberation, the meeting marks an important diplomatic engagement for both leaders.

Preparations are underway by Scottish police as they anticipate Trump's first return to Britain since the last U.S. election. The White House, however, has not officially commented on these developments.

In recent months, Starmer and Trump have fostered a cordial relationship, highlighted by a trade deal at a recent G7 summit, which eased certain tariffs on U.S. imports from Britain. The impending meeting builds on Starmer's earlier visit to the White House, where Trump received an invite from King Charles for a state visit.