Explosive Tensions: Ukraine Gains Billions Amid Rising Airstrikes

In response to heavy Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, a Rome conference secured billions in aid while the U.S. pressured Moscow for conflict resolution. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy urged allies to use Russian assets for rebuilding. Despite frustrations, talks continued, with new sanctions against Russia considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 02:39 IST
Explosive Tensions: Ukraine Gains Billions Amid Rising Airstrikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia launched intense airstrikes on Ukraine, especially targeting Kyiv, just as a Rome conference occurred, securing billions in international aid for Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. This intense assault resulted in two fatalities and left 26 injured, as widespread damage was reported across the capital.

As the conference progressed, $12 billion in aid was pledged to rebuild Ukraine, with significant contributions from the European Commission and other allies. However, diplomatic tensions heighten as U.S. officials expressed frustration with Russia's inflexibility in peace talks, calling for new sanctions and solutions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's defense infrastructure struggled to counter the influx of Russian drones and missiles, highlighting the urgent need for increased support and resources to withstand ongoing attacks. President Zelenskiy appealed to allies for further assistance, emphasizing the use of Russian assets and the provision of critical weapons and joint defense production opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

