Hidden Threat: Iran's Enriched Uranium Remains Buried, Says Israel

In a recent development, Israel has voiced concerns that enriched uranium, which remains deeply buried at an Iranian nuclear facility, may be retrievable despite being targeted by U.S. military strikes. This revelation raises concerns about Iran's latent nuclear capabilities, amidst international skepticism over the operation's success.

The U.S. has claimed the June 22 strikes obliterated Iran's nuclear sites, despite measured assessments from international agencies and preliminary U.S. intelligence. While President Trump insists on the effectiveness of these strikes, questions persist about whether Iran's uranium remains intact beneath the targeted sites.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed willingness to resume monitoring cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, despite extensive damage, highlighting ongoing diplomatic challenges. The situation remains volatile, with experts concerned about the potential retrieval of nuclear materials.

