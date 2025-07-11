Left Menu

Hidden Threat: Iran's Enriched Uranium Remains Buried, Says Israel

Israel claims Iran's enriched uranium, targeted by U.S. strikes, remains retrievable, though buried, raising concerns over Iran's nuclear capabilities. Though the U.S. administration claims complete destruction, officials and experts warn of potential recovery by Iran. Iran offers conditional cooperation with the U.N., amidst ongoing international scrutiny.

Hidden Threat: Iran's Enriched Uranium Remains Buried, Says Israel
In a recent development, Israel has voiced concerns that enriched uranium, which remains deeply buried at an Iranian nuclear facility, may be retrievable despite being targeted by U.S. military strikes. This revelation raises concerns about Iran's latent nuclear capabilities, amidst international skepticism over the operation's success.

The U.S. has claimed the June 22 strikes obliterated Iran's nuclear sites, despite measured assessments from international agencies and preliminary U.S. intelligence. While President Trump insists on the effectiveness of these strikes, questions persist about whether Iran's uranium remains intact beneath the targeted sites.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed willingness to resume monitoring cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, despite extensive damage, highlighting ongoing diplomatic challenges. The situation remains volatile, with experts concerned about the potential retrieval of nuclear materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

